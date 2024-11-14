Tribeca Global Sticks to LIC Structure Amid Strategic Review

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd. (AU:TGF) has released an update.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd. has decided to maintain its current Listed Investment Company (LIC) structure after a strategic review, concluding that restructuring would not offer greater value to shareholders. Despite the trading discount to Net Asset Value, TGF has implemented initiatives like share buybacks and capital raising to enhance shareholder value. The board remains committed to exploring further strategies to address the discount without compromising the company’s investment strategy.

