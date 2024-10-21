Tribeca Global Natural Resources Announces 2024 AGM Details

News & Insights

October 21, 2024

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd. (AU:TGF) has released an update.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd. has announced that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on November 22, 2024, at The Executive Centre in Sydney. Shareholders are encouraged to vote via proxy if they cannot attend in person, with a deadline for proxy submissions set for November 20. The company offers options for listening to the AGM broadcast online, although virtual voting will not be available during the meeting.

