Triangle Energy Secures Rig for Perth Basin Exploration

Triangle Energy Global Ltd has secured a drilling rig for the Becos-1 exploration well in the Perth Basin, aiming to commence operations by March 2025. The project, in collaboration with Strike Energy and Echelon Resources, targets a resource estimate ranging from 1 to 21 million barrels with a 20% chance of success. This development marks a significant step in Triangle’s exploration efforts, potentially impacting its stock value and investor interest.

