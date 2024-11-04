News & Insights

Triangle Energy Secures Rig for Perth Basin Exploration

November 04, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Strike Energy Limited (AU:STX) has released an update.

Triangle Energy Global Ltd has secured a drilling rig for the Becos-1 exploration well in the Perth Basin, aiming to commence operations by March 2025. The project, in collaboration with Strike Energy and Echelon Resources, targets a resource estimate ranging from 1 to 21 million barrels with a 20% chance of success. This development marks a significant step in Triangle’s exploration efforts, potentially impacting its stock value and investor interest.

