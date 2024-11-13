Triangle Energy Reaffirms Perth Basin Resource Focus

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (AU:TEG) has released an update.

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited has reaffirmed its focus on the Perth Basin, with no new data altering their previously stated resources for L7 and EP 437 permits. Despite inherent risks and uncertainties in exploration activities, the company’s strategic planning aims to meet production targets and secure necessary approvals.

