News & Insights

Stocks

Triangle Energy Reaffirms Perth Basin Resource Focus

November 13, 2024 — 09:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (AU:TEG) has released an update.

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited has reaffirmed its focus on the Perth Basin, with no new data altering their previously stated resources for L7 and EP 437 permits. Despite inherent risks and uncertainties in exploration activities, the company’s strategic planning aims to meet production targets and secure necessary approvals.

For further insights into AU:TEG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.