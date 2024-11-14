TREX Strengthens Partnership With Boise Cascade, Expands Reach

Trex Company, Inc. TREX has strengthened its partnership with Boise Cascade Company BCC, a major distributor of building products. Going forward, Trex will be the exclusive brand of composite decking and railings sold through participating Boise locations nationwide. This expanded collaboration also includes incremental Trex distribution in New Jersey and the surrounding areas.



This move aligns with TREX's significantly expanded product offerings. The company has filled product gaps and developed a well-structured portfolio, allowing channel partners to compete effectively in key decking and railing categories. TREX boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network, with products available in more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents.



Trex has expanded its decking portfolio with products like Trex Signature and Trex Transcend Lineage. The company also launched a full collection of Trex-branded deck fasteners. With its range of fasteners, fascia, cladding and lighting options, Trex provides complete solutions for a smooth and worry-free deck-building experience. In addition, TREX recently introduced a wide range of new railing profiles and materials, making its collection the largest and most diverse in the category.

TREX Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of this Winchester, VA-based, wood and plastic composite products manufacturer and distributor have gained 11.3% in the past month compared with the Zacks Building Products - Wood industry’s 4.3% growth. The company has been reaping the rewards of robust demand for its premium products and cost-reduction efforts.

New product development has been pivotal, with recent innovations such as steel, mesh and aluminum railing systems and heat-mitigating technology in new decking colors aligning well with consumer preferences. This product expansion supports Trex’s strategic goal of doubling its share of the railing market in five years.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The improving trend is clear from TREX’s estimate revision trend as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates 4.3% and 10.2% year-over-year growth, respectively. The company also delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9%, on average.

TREX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Trex currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Construction sector.



EMCOR Group, Inc. EME currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



EME delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.3%, on average. The stock has risen 132.9% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EME’s 2024 EPS indicates growth of 55.6% from the prior-year reported levels.



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.5%, on average. STRL shares have surged 178.7% in the past year.



The consensus estimate for STRL’s 2024 sales and EPS implies increases of 9% and 33.3%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.



Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. LPX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.7%, on average. The stock has risen 82.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPX’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates improvements of 12.7% and 72.1%, respectively, from a year ago.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.