Trex Company reaffirms FY24 revenue $1.14B, consensus $1.14B

October 28, 2024 — 04:25 pm EDT

“Looking ahead to 2025, we will be working closely with our channel partners to maximize the benefits of our expanded railing line, and we anticipate that several of our exclusive decking distributors will adopt exclusivity for Trex(R) railing as well. This is expected to significantly increase our penetration of the $3.3 billion railing market and to have a multiplier effect on both our decking and railing sales. We anticipate the initial cost to Trex of this transition to be approximately $5 million and occur almost exclusively in 2025. Thanks to the continued success of our ongoing cost-out programs, we expect our underlying EBITDA margin in 2025, adjusted for the one-time Arkansas start-up costs and railing transition expense, to exceed 31%,” said Bryan Fairbanks, President and CEO

