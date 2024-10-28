Trex Company reaffirms FY24 revenue $1.14B, consensus $1.14B

“Looking ahead to 2025, we will be working closely with our channel partners to maximize the benefits of our expanded railing line, and we anticipate that several of our exclusive decking distributors will adopt exclusivity for Trex(R) railing as well. This is expected to significantly increase our penetration of the $3.3 billion railing market and to have a multiplier effect on both our decking and railing sales. We anticipate the initial cost to Trex of this transition to be approximately $5 million and occur almost exclusively in 2025. Thanks to the continued success of our ongoing cost-out programs, we expect our underlying EBITDA margin in 2025, adjusted for the one-time Arkansas start-up costs and railing transition expense, to exceed 31%,” said Bryan Fairbanks, President and CEO

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TREX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.