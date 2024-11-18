Trex Company appoints Anand Kangala as CIO

Trex Company (TREX) announced that Dr. Anand Kangala, has joined Trex as its new Vice President and Chief Information Officer. As a member of the Trex leadership team, Dr. Kangala will lead global IT functions and enterprise technology strategy. Most recently, Dr. Kangala served as Senior Director at Home Depot (HD), where he launched a Transformation Management Office and led the digital strategy to build the foundation for interconnected retail vision through advanced technology and data-driven insights.

