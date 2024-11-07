Trevi Therapeutics Reports Q3 2024 Progress and Financials

Trevi Therapeutics ( (TRVI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Trevi Therapeutics presented to its investors.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing Haduvio, an investigational therapy for treating chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC). The company operates in the healthcare sector, with a unique mechanism involving opioid receptors to address cough hypersensitivity.

In its third-quarter 2024 financial report, Trevi Therapeutics highlighted significant progress in its clinical trials and financial positioning. The company successfully completed enrollment for its Phase 2a RIVER trial in RCC and reached halfway in its Phase 2b CORAL trial for IPF. Financially, the company concluded the quarter with $65.5 million in cash and marketable securities, projecting a cash runway into the second half of 2026.

Trevi’s research and development expenses saw a notable increase to $11.2 million, driven by the advancements in its clinical trials and studies, including the Human Abuse Potential (HAP) study. General and administrative expenses also rose slightly, primarily due to stock-based compensation. The company reported a net loss of $13.2 million for the quarter, reflecting its ongoing investment in its development pipeline.

Despite the financial losses, Trevi Therapeutics is optimistic about the upcoming clinical results, expected to be available starting in December 2024. The company’s focus on addressing the unmet needs in chronic cough treatment through Haduvio could position it for future growth in the biopharmaceutical market.

