Trendlines Group Completes Share Subscription Amid Challenges

December 05, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

Trendlines Group (SG:42T) has released an update.

Trendlines Group Ltd. has announced the completion of its proposed subscription of new ordinary shares, although due to lack of funds from subscribers, the second tranche will not proceed. The company has listed the first tranche on SGX-ST but will not issue further shares, with no significant financial impact expected. This development concludes the subscription process, leaving investors to consider its implications.

