$TREE stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TREE stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $15,735,382 of trading volume.

$TREE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TREE (you can track the company live on Quiver's $TREE stock page ):

$TREE insiders have traded $TREE stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TREE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT PEYREE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 10 purchases buying 47,000 shares for an estimated $2,044,201 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HEATHER ENLOW-NOVITSKY (General Counsel & Corp Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,250 shares for an estimated $45,300.

$TREE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $TREE stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TREE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TREE in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

$TREE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TREE recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $TREE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $66.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Youssef Squali from Truist Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $62.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Melissa Wedel from JP Morgan set a target price of $68.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 John Campbell from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $69.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Ryan Tomasello from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $66.0 on 03/06/2025

