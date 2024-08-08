Tredegar (TG) Q2 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Strength of PE Films Unit

Tredegar Corporation (TG) reported its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. The company achieved a net income of $8.8 million, or 26 cents per share against a net loss of $18.9 million, or 56 cents per share, in the same quarter of 2023.

Revenues for the quarter stood at $190.2 million, up from $178.2 million in the prior-year quarter, marking a notable improvement.

Tredegar’s second-quarter 2024 performance reflects a significant turnaround, driven by strategic cost management, operational improvements, and a recovering market environment. The quarterly performance showed sound performance in its PE Films segment.

Tredegar Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tredegar Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tredegar Corporation Quote

Business Segments Performance

Aluminum Extrusions (Bonnell Aluminum)

EBITDA for the Aluminum Extrusions segment was $12.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, up from $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. Sales volume was 34.9 million pounds, a slight decrease from 35.5 million pounds in the second quarter of 2023. Net sales amounted to $119.4 million, down 2% from $121.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Despite a slight decline in sales volume and net sales, the segment experienced improved EBITDA, driven by higher net pricing after metal cost adjustments, manufacturing cost improvements, and lower freight rates.

Net new orders increased 17% year over year, although open orders remained below pre-pandemic levels.

PE Films

PE Films reported EBITDA of $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, a substantial increase from $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. Sales volume increased significantly to 10.5 million pounds from 6.2 million pounds in the second quarter of 2023. Net sales for the segment were $29.2 million, an 83.4% increase from $15.9 million in the prior-year quarter. The exceptional performance of PE Films was largely due to increased sales volume in Surface Protection, driven by the restocking of customer inventories and favorable market conditions in the consumer electronics market.

Flexible Packaging Films (Terphane)

The Flexible Packaging Films segment achieved EBITDA of $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, up from $0.2 million the year-ago quarter. Sales volume increased to 25.1 million pounds, a rise from 23.7 million pounds in the second quarter of 2023. Net sales amounted to $34.5 million, up 4% from $33.2 million in the previous year’s quarter. This segment saw growth in sales volume and net sales, supported by lower raw material costs, favorable product mix, and cost improvements, despite pricing pressures due to excess global capacity.

Balance Sheet Position (As of Jun 30, 2024)

Cash and cash equivalents stood at $3.5 million, down from $10 million at the end of 2023.

Total assets were $450.4 million, a slight increase from $446.5 million at the end of 2023.

Long-term debt remained stable at $20 million.

Shareholders' equity increased to $160 million from $155.7 million.

Cash Flows

Operating cash flows for the first six months of 2024 were $7.3 million, a decrease from $22.7 million in the same period of 2023.

Other Developments

Tredegar is in the process of selling its Terphane business to Oben Group, pending approval from competition authorities in Brazil and Colombia. The sale is expected to yield after-tax net cash proceeds of $85 million, contingent upon the approval process's completion. The transaction is a part of the company's strategy to streamline operations and focus on its core businesses.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tredegar Corporation (TG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.