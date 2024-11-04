Treatment.com AI Unveils Enhanced Medical Education Suite

Treatment.com International (TSE:TRUE) has released an update.

Treatment.com AI Inc. has launched an upgraded Medical Education Suite (MES) that aims to streamline the administration of clinical exams while enhancing support for medical students. The suite, featuring innovative tools like the AI Patient and OSCE Case Packages, was unveiled at a symposium hosted by the University of Minnesota Medical School.

