Treatment.com AI Clarifies Partnerships and GLM Development

October 25, 2024 — 04:39 pm EDT

Treatment.com International (TSE:TRUE) has released an update.

Treatment.com AI Inc. clarifies its strategic partnerships and the development of its Global Library of Medicine (GLM) platform. The GLM platform aims to enhance efficiency for healthcare professionals and medical education by reducing administrative tasks and improving clinical diagnostic support. The company is actively working with partners like Rush River Research and aiXplain to explore new opportunities and expand its technological capabilities.

