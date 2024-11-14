Treating Common Conditions Got Easier with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Online shopping giant Amazon (AMZN) is the place to go for just about any particular need, from housewares to home electronics and beyond. Way, way beyond in many cases. In fact, Amazon recently announced a plan to address several common conditions with one fixed price. That did not sit well with investors, though, who sent shares down fractionally in Thursday afternoon’s trading.

The new setup from Amazon will give Prime members access to fixed pricing on a range of treatments, ranging from hair loss to erectile dysfunction. It opens up a comparatively new market for Amazon, and incorporates some elements of telehealth operations. That will better allow Amazon to put its One Medical platform to work as well; Amazon picked up One Medical back in 2022 for $3.9 billion, a CNBC report noted, and the new plan will build on that purchase.

Amazon will be able to offer monthly rates for treatments like erectile dysfunction for just $19 per month. Also on hand is motion sickness for $2 per use, age-related skin care for $10 a month, men’s hair loss for $16 a month, and more. Yet, CNBC also noted that Amazon recently shuttered a plan for an at-home fertility tracker, part of the Grand Challenge incubator that founder Jeff Bezos started.

A Gaming-Heavy Television Launch

For those who would rather just stay home and play video games, Amazon has you covered there as well. It recently released the Fire TV Omni, which has—according to a report from The Verge—“…the best specs yet among the company’s self-branded TVs.”

Indeed, the specs are pretty impressive. Not only can it offer up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness, but it also offers Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos audio, making it an excellent choice overall. Throw in refresh rates that hit 144 Hz—many of the better home theater televisions out there have a 120 Hz refresh rate—and the picture only improves from there. With a 55-inch model starting at $819.99, it also has the price tag to compete with some of the best in the market.

Is Amazon a Good Long-Term Investment?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on AMZN stock based on 44 Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 48.64% rally in its share price over the past year, the average AMZN price target of $239.35 per share implies 12.28% upside potential.

