Treasury Wine Estates Grants CEO New Performance Rights

Treasury Wine Estates Limited has announced a change in the interest of its CEO and Managing Director, Tim Ford, who has been granted 251,053 performance rights under the company’s FY25 Long Term Incentive Plan. This move, approved by shareholders at the recent Annual General Meeting, is aimed at aligning executive interests with long-term company performance. The change reflects the company’s commitment to strategic growth and leadership stability.

