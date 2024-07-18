Treasury Reveals Details Of Two-Year, Five-Year & Seven-Year Note Auctions

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.

The Treasury revealed plans to sell $69 billion worth of two-year notes, $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.

The results of the two-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the five-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Thursday.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $69 billion worth of two-year notes, $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.

The two-year and seven-year note auctions attracted above average demand, while the five-year note auction attracted modestly below average demand.

On Wednesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds attracted modestly above average demand.

