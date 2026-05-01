Treasury 5 FITR Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TFI

In trading on Friday, shares of the Treasury 5 FITR ETF (Symbol: TFI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.52, changing hands as low as $45.44 per share. Treasury 5 FITR shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TFI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TFI's low point in its 52 week range is $44.19 per share, with $46.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.46.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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