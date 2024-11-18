Treasure Global reports Q1 EPS (35c) vs. ($7.83) last year

Reports Q1 revenue $207,371, compared to $13.46M for the prior year’s quarter. “Our strategic realignment continues to progress, with a focus on optimizing operations and pursuing higher-margin activities,” said Carlson Thow, CEO of Treasure Global (TGL). “While we navigate a transitional phase reflected in our revenue performance, the steady gross profit margin and narrowing net losses underscore the positive impact of our restructuring efforts. Our focus on targeted efficiencies and the shift to higher-value business streams positions us to seize future opportunities with greater agility. We are committed to refining our operations, positioning the business model against these key elements, and exploring opportunities that align with achieving our long-term goals.” The company added: “Treasure Global anticipates that the next quarter will continue to reflect the transitional phase of its operations as the Company remains committed to prioritizing cost efficiencies and focusing on higher-margin business lines. Management is dedicated to executing its strategic realignment with an emphasis on long-term profitability and sustainability. With over 2.9 million registered users, the Company aims to enhance the functionality of the ZCITY App and introduce innovative features to drive user engagement, leveraging its strengths to capture market opportunities in Malaysia and Southeast Asia. While revenue remains reflective of this transition, the Company will focus on meeting key operational milestones to build a stronger foundation for future growth. In addition to its core e-commerce platform, Treasure Global is actively exploring other initiatives to drive growth and diversification. These efforts are expected to further strengthen Treasure Global’s market position and support its transition to a more robust and enduring growth path.”

