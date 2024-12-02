News & Insights

Stocks
TGL

Treasure Global, Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Earnings

December 02, 2024 — 10:53 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Treasure Global, Inc. ( (TGL) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Treasure Global, Inc. presented to its investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Treasure Global, Inc., a Delaware-based company, operates in the payment processing industry with its flagship online-to-offline e-commerce platform, ZCITY, which focuses on providing instant rebates and rewards to users. In its latest earnings report for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, Treasure Global, Inc. revealed a significant decline in revenues, reporting $207,371 compared to $13.5 million in the same period last year. However, the company showed a reduced net loss of $950,707, down from $2.1 million, indicating improvements in operational efficiency. Key highlights include an increase in total assets to $7.1 million from $4.3 million and a notable rise in stockholders’ equity. Despite these enhancements, the company faces challenges in its liquidity due to ongoing losses and a substantial accumulated deficit. Looking ahead, Treasure Global, Inc. plans to stabilize its financial position through equity financing and strategic partnerships to support its working capital needs and drive future growth.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.