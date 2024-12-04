Treace announces cases using RedPoint Intelliguide PSI with Adductoplasty

Treace Medical (TMCI) Concepts announced the successful completion of the first cases combining IntelliGuide PSI technology with the Adductoplasty System for a CT-based, patient specific correction personalized to the patient’s unique midfoot deformity. IntelliGuide PSI, incorporating RedPoint technology, is the first and only patient-specific cut guide system available for correction of bunion and/or midfoot deformities in the U.S. IntelliGuide PSI provides an AI-enabled software approach to convert a patient’s CT-scan to a pre-operative surgical plan and produce a 3D-printed cut guide specific to the patient’s deformity for efficient and personalized intra-operative guidance. It is estimated that midfoot deformities, such as metatarsus adductus, may occur in up to 30% of bunion patients. Eric Kuhlman, DPM of Center for Spine & Orthopedics in Denver, who performed an initial IntelliGuide Adductoplasty case commented, “This technology is going to revolutionize the way that I approach treating patients with bunion and related midfoot deformities. The virtual planning process helped me fully visualize the complex three-dimensional metatarsus adductus midfoot correction before stepping foot in the OR and the 3D-printed cut guides added a new level of intra-operative precision, efficiency, and confidence to the procedure. Just as PSI has advanced other areas of orthopedics, I expect IntelliGuide PSI to rapidly expand our understanding and treatment of these common, yet challenging foot deformities.”

