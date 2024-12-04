News & Insights

Stocks
TMCI

Treace announces cases using RedPoint Intelliguide PSI with Adductoplasty

December 04, 2024 — 04:40 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Treace Medical (TMCI) Concepts announced the successful completion of the first cases combining IntelliGuide PSI technology with the Adductoplasty System for a CT-based, patient specific correction personalized to the patient’s unique midfoot deformity. IntelliGuide PSI, incorporating RedPoint technology, is the first and only patient-specific cut guide system available for correction of bunion and/or midfoot deformities in the U.S. IntelliGuide PSI provides an AI-enabled software approach to convert a patient’s CT-scan to a pre-operative surgical plan and produce a 3D-printed cut guide specific to the patient’s deformity for efficient and personalized intra-operative guidance. It is estimated that midfoot deformities, such as metatarsus adductus, may occur in up to 30% of bunion patients. Eric Kuhlman, DPM of Center for Spine & Orthopedics in Denver, who performed an initial IntelliGuide Adductoplasty case commented, “This technology is going to revolutionize the way that I approach treating patients with bunion and related midfoot deformities. The virtual planning process helped me fully visualize the complex three-dimensional metatarsus adductus midfoot correction before stepping foot in the OR and the 3D-printed cut guides added a new level of intra-operative precision, efficiency, and confidence to the procedure. Just as PSI has advanced other areas of orthopedics, I expect IntelliGuide PSI to rapidly expand our understanding and treatment of these common, yet challenging foot deformities.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TMCI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TMCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.