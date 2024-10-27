Travere presents data reinforcing clinical benefit of FILSPARI in IgAN

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) presented new data further demonstrating the clinical benefit of FILSPARI in IgA nephropathy and reinforcing its potential in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2024. Key findings from the PROTECT study subgroup analysis of patients with proteinuria above and below 1 g/g: FILSPARI delivered superior proteinuria reduction, and complete proteinuria remission earlier and more frequently compared to irbesartan regardless of baseline UPCR, including those at less than 1.0 g/g. Key Findings from the SPARTAN study evaluating FILSPARI as a first-line therapy: FILSPARI delivered a rapid and sustained reduction in proteinuria of approximately 70% from baseline over 24 weeks in newly diagnosed, RASi-naive patients, and nearly 60% of patients in the SPARTAN study achieved complete remission of proteinuria at any point in time during the treatment period. Throughout the 24 weeks, estimated glomerular filtration rate was stable. Key Findings from the SPARTACUS Study, PROTECT OLE and Real-World Use Evaluating FILSPARI in Combination Therapy for IgAN Interim data from the SPARTACUS Study demonstrated that FILSPARI, when added to stable SGLT2i, was generally well tolerated. Approximately one-third of patients had their proteinuria reduced by at least 50%, and two-thirds of patients by at least 30% when measured after 24 weeks of treatment. Data from the ongoing PROTECT Study open-label extension and real-world use showed favorable safety and additive efficacy results when SGLT2i or immunosuppressants were combined with foundational FILSPARI treatment. Key Findings from the DUPLEX Study Evaluating Sparsentan in Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis In a late-breaking presentation from the DUPLEX Study in a subset of patients with genetic mutations in podocyte proteins, a high-risk, treatment resistant FSGS, sparsentan delivered a rapid and sustained proteinuria reduction, including some patients who achieved complete remission and long-term kidney health benefits. An analysis of patient-reported outcomes from 306 adult patients in the DUPLEX Study showed that health-related quality of life for these patients with FSGS on sparsentan was stable over the two-year treatment period, and that patients’ burden of kidney disease was improved compared to those receiving irbesartan. Key Findings from the EPPIK Study Evaluating Sparsentan in Rare Proteinuric Disease in Pediatric Patients Preliminary data from the EPPIK Study showed that children with a range of rare proteinuric glomerular disease treated with sparsentan experienced rapid and robust proteinuria reduction of approximately 50% over 12 weeks.

