Travelers price target raised to $273 from $245 at Keefe Bruyette

Keefe Bruyette analyst Meyer Shields raised the firm’s price target on Travelers (TRV) to $273 from $245 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares following the Q3 outperformance. However, the firm thinks Travelers’ current valuation fairly reflects the company’s “many underwriting strengths and growth prospects.”

