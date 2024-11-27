News & Insights

Travel Expert (Asia) Reports Robust Interim Growth

November 27, 2024 — 06:11 am EST

Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Limited (HK:1235) has released an update.

Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Limited reported a significant boost in its financial performance for the six months ending September 2024, with a 43.1% increase in total customer sales to HK$310.6 million and a near doubling of revenue to HK$114.5 million. The company’s profit from continuing operations rose to HK$3.0 million, reflecting a positive trend despite no interim dividend being declared. This growth highlights the company’s resilience and potential in the travel industry, attracting the attention of investors eyeing robust market opportunities.

