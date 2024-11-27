Travel Expert (Asia) Reports Robust Interim Growth

Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Limited (HK:1235) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Limited reported a significant boost in its financial performance for the six months ending September 2024, with a 43.1% increase in total customer sales to HK$310.6 million and a near doubling of revenue to HK$114.5 million. The company’s profit from continuing operations rose to HK$3.0 million, reflecting a positive trend despite no interim dividend being declared. This growth highlights the company’s resilience and potential in the travel industry, attracting the attention of investors eyeing robust market opportunities.

For further insights into HK:1235 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.