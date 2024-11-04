Transurban Director Acquires More Performance Awards

Transurban Group Ltd. (AU:TCL) has released an update.

Transurban Group has announced a change in the relevant interests of its director, Michelle Jablko, who has acquired 241,676 Performance Awards, increasing her total number of Performance Awards to 583,564. This update reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and provides investors with insight into the director’s stake in the company.

