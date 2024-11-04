News & Insights

Transurban Director Acquires More Performance Awards

November 04, 2024 — 12:57 am EST

Transurban Group Ltd. (AU:TCL) has released an update.

Transurban Group has announced a change in the relevant interests of its director, Michelle Jablko, who has acquired 241,676 Performance Awards, increasing her total number of Performance Awards to 583,564. This update reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and provides investors with insight into the director’s stake in the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

