TransUnion Sees Strong Q3 Growth and Raises Guidance

TransUnion reports a strong third quarter in 2024, with a 12% revenue increase driven by U.S. Financial Services and International growth. The company achieved $1,085 million in revenue and $68 million in net income, a stark contrast to a $319 million loss in 2023. With an accelerated technology modernization program and strategic debt repayment, TransUnion is raising its financial guidance, expecting a 9% revenue growth for the year.

