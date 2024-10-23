News & Insights

Stocks

TransUnion Sees Strong Q3 Growth and Raises Guidance

October 23, 2024 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An announcement from TransUnion ( (TRU) ) is now available.

TransUnion reports a strong third quarter in 2024, with a 12% revenue increase driven by U.S. Financial Services and International growth. The company achieved $1,085 million in revenue and $68 million in net income, a stark contrast to a $319 million loss in 2023. With an accelerated technology modernization program and strategic debt repayment, TransUnion is raising its financial guidance, expecting a 9% revenue growth for the year.

For an in-depth examination of TRU stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.