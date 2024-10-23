TransUnion reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.04, consensus $1.01

Reports Q3 revenue $1.09B, consensus $1.06B. “In the third quarter, TransUnion (TRU) exceeded financial guidance,” said Chris Cartwright, President and CEO. “U.S. Markets grew by double-digits against stable market conditions, driven by mortgage strength, improving non-mortgage financial services, accelerating insurance growth and large breach remediation wins. Our International segment delivered double-digit organic constant currency revenue growth across India, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa. We continue to progress well against our transformation program. We now expect to capture $85 million of operating expense savings in 2024, driven by strong execution against our operating model optimization to expand our Global Capability Center network. Additionally, our technology modernization is accelerating our pace of innovation with several new capabilities and products launched in the quarter, powered by OneTru. We are raising our 2024 guidance and now expect to deliver 9 percent revenue growth, reflecting third quarter outperformance, stronger mortgage volumes and broad-based strength across the portfolio.”

