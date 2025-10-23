TransUnion Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - TransUnion (TRU) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $96.6 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $68.0 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TransUnion reported adjusted earnings of $216.5 million or $1.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $1.169 billion from $1.085 billion last year.

TransUnion earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $96.6 Mln. vs. $68.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $1.169 Bln vs. $1.085 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.97 - $1.02 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,119 - $1,139 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $4.19 - $4.25 Full year revenue guidance: $4,524 - $4,544 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.