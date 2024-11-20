News & Insights

Stocks

TransUnion price target lowered to $115 from $122 at Oppenheimer

November 20, 2024 — 07:41 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Oppenheimer lowered the firm’s price target on TransUnion (TRU) to $115 from $122 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm believes there is modest impact on TransUnion’s outlook after the election results and more industry data points emerging. The more prominent one is the potential for “higher for longer,” which could prolong the recovery of mortgage and Fintech, Oppenheimer adds. The rebound of mortgage rates in October, staying high in November despite a rate cut, could also impact Q4 results. But there are offsets–less regulatory overhang, mark-up of FICO’s price increase, new product launches, and continued recovery of auto insurance marketing budgets, the firm says.

