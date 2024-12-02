News & Insights

Stocks

Transportadora De Gas Gains Approval for Major Pipeline Expansion

December 02, 2024 — 02:20 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Transportadora De Gas del Sur S.A. has received government approval for its proposal to expand natural gas transportation capacity along the Tratayén-Litoral Argentino route. This project involves enhancing Section I of the Perito Francisco Pascasio Moreno Pipeline, aiming to boost the natural gas transport system from Neuquén to Buenos Aires. The expansion is considered to be in the public interest, potentially impacting the company’s growth and the energy market.

For further insights into TGS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.