Transportadora De Gas Gains Approval for Major Pipeline Expansion

Transportadora De Gas del Sur S.A. has received government approval for its proposal to expand natural gas transportation capacity along the Tratayén-Litoral Argentino route. This project involves enhancing Section I of the Perito Francisco Pascasio Moreno Pipeline, aiming to boost the natural gas transport system from Neuquén to Buenos Aires. The expansion is considered to be in the public interest, potentially impacting the company’s growth and the energy market.

