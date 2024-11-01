Transport International Holdings Announces New Board Lineup

Transport International Holdings Limited (HK:0062) has released an update.

Transport International Holdings Limited has announced a new lineup for its board of directors, effective November 1, 2024. The board includes a mix of independent non-executive, non-executive, and executive directors, with Dr. Norman Leung Nai Pang appointed as Chairman. This strategic move could impact the company’s leadership dynamics and future growth strategies.

