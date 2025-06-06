Transocean Strengthens Backlog With Equinor's Contract Extension

Transocean Inc. RIG, a leading global offshore drilling contractor, has won a contract extension for its semi-submersible rig, Transocean Spitsbergen, offshore Norway. Equinor ASA EQNR has exercised a two-well option, extending the semi-submersible rig’s existing program with the company in the Norwegian Continental Shelf (“NCS”).

The work for this extension is expected to start in the first quarter of 2026 in direct continuation of the rig’s current program. The contract extension will add $100 million to Transocean's current backlog, excluding additional services. Transocean’s fleet status report from April 2025 mentioned that its current backlog was $7.9 billion.

The Transocean Spitsbergen semi-submersible rig boasts an Aker H-6e design. The rig is capable of operating in high-pressure and harsh environments. The rig can operate in water depths of up to 10,000 feet and has a maximum drilling depth of 30,000 feet. The rig can accommodate 140 people and has been under contract with Equinor for several years.

