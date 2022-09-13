Transocean (RIG) Charged by Regulators Over 2019 Rig Incident

The Canadian offshore watchdog — Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) — has laid a couple of charges against the American offshore driller — Transocean RIG — in relation to an incident on one of its rigs back in 2019 in which a worker was injured.

The accident, which could have been fatal, occurred on Sep 6, 2019. The workers were preparing the rig for severe weather and one of them was caught between a rail and a 1,400-kilogram steel adapter during crane operations. An investigation was prompted immediately after the incident and operations on the rig were allowed to recommence the following month.

Per the regulator, both charges relate to contraventions of the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Marine Installations and Structures Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Transitional Regulations.

The C-NLOPB stated that Transocean had failed to ensure a crane was operated in accordance with occupational health and safety regulations and had permitted an employee working as a signaller to perform other work while a crane was in motion.

The Vernier, Switzerland-based company’s first appearance is scheduled for Oct 12, 2022, at Provincial Court in St. John’s. The C-NLOPB denied commenting on the incident any further since the matter is now sub judice.

Transocean is the world’s largest offshore drilling contractor and a leading provider of drilling management services. The company provides rigs on a contractual basis to explore and develop oil and gas. Transocean offers offshore drilling rigs, equipment, services and manpower (with a particular emphasis on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services) to exploration and production companies worldwide.

Transocean currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some other top-ranked stocks from the energy space that warrant a look include Phillips 66 PSX, Gulfport Energy GPOR and Liberty Energy LBRT each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Phillip’s 2022 earnings stands at $16.22 per share, indicating an increase of about 184.6% from the year-ago earnings of $5.70.

PSX beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being around 36.4%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gulfport’s 2022 earnings has been revised about 10.8% upward over the past 60 days from $19.88 to $22.03.

Gulfport Energy is valued at around $1.9 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPOR’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $22.03 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LBRT’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.70 per share, indicating growth of about 266.7% from the year-ago loss of $1.02.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Liberty’s 2022 earnings has been revised upward by about 153.7% over the past 60 days from 67 cents to $1.70 per share.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Transocean Ltd. (RIG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Phillips 66 (PSX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.