Transmit Entertainment Ltd. Announces Key AGM Decisions

Transmit Entertainment Ltd. has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for November 22, 2024, where key resolutions like the re-election of directors and the appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditors will be discussed. Shareholders will also consider authorizing the board to issue additional shares, marking important decisions that could influence the company’s future direction.

