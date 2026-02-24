TransMedics Group Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - TransMedics Group (TMDX) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $105.38 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $6.85 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.2% to $160.76 million from $121.62 million last year.

TransMedics Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $105.38 Mln. vs. $6.85 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.62 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $160.76 Mln vs. $121.62 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.