Transition Evergreen Schedules Key 2024 Meeting

May 31, 2024 — 12:09 pm EDT

Transition Evergreen (FR:EGR) has released an update.

Transition Evergreen, an evergreen fund focused on ecological transition and carbon footprint reduction, has announced its Mixed General Meeting scheduled for June 12, 2024, in Paris. Shareholders can access the meeting details and preparatory documents on the company’s website. The fund, notable for holding stakes in key green companies and for its Greenfin and Relance label certifications, underscores its commitment to ESG criteria.

