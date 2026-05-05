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TransDigm Group Incorporated Q2 Profit Rises

May 05, 2026 — 07:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $535 million, or $9.20 per share. This compares with $479 million, or $8.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $574 million or $9.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.3% to $2.544 billion from $2.150 billion last year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $535 Mln. vs. $479 Mln. last year. -EPS: $9.20 vs. $8.24 last year. -Revenue: $2.544 Bln vs. $2.150 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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