TransDigm Group Incorporated Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $535 million, or $9.20 per share. This compares with $479 million, or $8.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $574 million or $9.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.3% to $2.544 billion from $2.150 billion last year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $535 Mln. vs. $479 Mln. last year. -EPS: $9.20 vs. $8.24 last year. -Revenue: $2.544 Bln vs. $2.150 Bln last year.

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