Transcontinental Inc. Reveals Increase In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Transcontinental Inc. (TCL_A.TO) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$226.1 million, or C$2.70 per share. This compares with C$35.3 million, or C$0.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Transcontinental Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$16.0 million or C$0.19 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.0% to C$269.2 million from C$283.3 million last year.

Transcontinental Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$226.1 Mln. vs. C$35.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$2.70 vs. C$0.42 last year. -Revenue: C$269.2 Mln vs. C$283.3 Mln last year.

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