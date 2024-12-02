TransCode Therapeutics Raises $8M in Private Placement

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

TransCode Therapeutics ( (RNAZ) ) has shared an announcement.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. recently executed a private placement agreement with institutional investors, raising approximately $8 million to bolster working capital and corporate initiatives. The deal includes issuing shares, Series C, and Series D warrants, subject to stockholder approval, and aims to bring the company into compliance with Nasdaq’s equity requirements. This strategic move reflects TransCode’s commitment to advancing its RNA therapeutic platform in oncology, while navigating regulatory frameworks to ensure continued Nasdaq listing.

See more insights into RNAZ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.