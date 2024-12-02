News & Insights

TransCode Therapeutics Raises $8M in Private Placement

December 02, 2024 — 04:51 pm EST

TransCode Therapeutics ( (RNAZ) ) has shared an announcement.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. recently executed a private placement agreement with institutional investors, raising approximately $8 million to bolster working capital and corporate initiatives. The deal includes issuing shares, Series C, and Series D warrants, subject to stockholder approval, and aims to bring the company into compliance with Nasdaq’s equity requirements. This strategic move reflects TransCode’s commitment to advancing its RNA therapeutic platform in oncology, while navigating regulatory frameworks to ensure continued Nasdaq listing.

