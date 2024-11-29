TransCode Therapeutics Announces Reverse Stock Split

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

TransCode Therapeutics ( (RNAZ) ) has provided an update.

TransCode Therapeutics has announced a 1-for-33 reverse stock split aimed at boosting its stock price to meet Nasdaq’s minimum bid requirements. This split, effective December 4, 2024, will consolidate every 33 shares into one, streamlining the number of shares from over 17 million to approximately 523,202. The move, expected to affect all shareholders equally, comes as part of TransCode’s strategy to maintain its Nasdaq listing, with no fractional shares being issued as shares will be rounded up.

