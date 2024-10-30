Transcat price target lowered to $130 from $155 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered the firm’s price target on Transcat (TRNS) to $130 from $155 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes Transcat Q2 results fell short of expectations. Management cited weakness in NEXA and reduced its organic service revenue growth outlook to mid-single-digits growth until first half of 2026. Oppenheimer remains confident in its long-term thesis of sustained revenue growth and margin expansion.

