Transatlantic Mining Initiates Drilling at Miller Mine

Transatlantic Mining Corp. has received a drill permit for its Miller Mine in Montana, paving the way for a new drilling program targeting gold mineralization. The program will explore known mineralized structures and a newly identified geophysical anomaly, with plans for up to 2,000 meters of drilling. This initiative marks a significant milestone in advancing the project’s development.

