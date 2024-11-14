News & Insights

TransAlta Acquires Heartland Generation for $542 Million

November 14, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

TransAlta (TSE:TA) has released an update.

TransAlta has agreed to acquire Heartland Generation from Energy Capital Partners for a reduced price of $542 million, which includes taking on $232 million of low-cost debt. This acquisition will diversify and enhance TransAlta’s portfolio by adding 1,747 MW of generation capacity, improving its competitive position in the Alberta electricity market.

