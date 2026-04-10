Trane Technologies (TT) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Trane Technologies (TT) ended the recent trading session at $465.71, demonstrating a +1.22% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.11% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.35%.

The stock of manufacturer has risen by 9.08% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's loss of 4.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.51%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Trane Technologies in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 30, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Trane Technologies to post earnings of $2.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.49%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.93 billion, reflecting a 5.07% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $14.76 per share and a revenue of $23.13 billion, indicating changes of +13.02% and +8.46%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Trane Technologies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.15% upward. Trane Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Trane Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.17. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.29 of its industry.

We can also see that TT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.42. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.36.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, finds itself in the bottom 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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