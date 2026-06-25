Trane Technologies Rides on HVAC Momentum and AI-Driven Cooling Demand

Trane Technologies TT is currently benefiting from robust demand and tech-savvy initiatives. The company’s contribution toward sustainability is also commendable.

The company reported a solid first quarter of 2026, with adjusted earnings of $2.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4%. Revenues totaled $4.97 billion, topping the consensus mark by 3.8%, while both metrics improved year over year.

How Is Trane Technologies Faring?

Trane Technologies' commitment to sustainability is encouraging. The company has reduced 331 million metric tons of customer-related CO2 emissions since 2019, cut operational emissions by 59%, expanded its use of renewable energy and continued to invest in innovative low-carbon solutions. These achievements highlight solid progress toward its 2030 sustainability goals while supporting long-term growth.

TT continues to benefit from robust demand across its commercial HVAC and energy-efficient solutions businesses. Strong momentum in the Americas' commercial HVAC market, coupled with growing opportunities in data center cooling, is driving revenue growth and order inflows. The company’s first-quarter 2026 performance was particularly impressive, with enterprise organic bookings increasing 24% year over year and total backlog reaching a record $10.7 billion. Demand from AI- and cloud-driven data centers, along with the acquisition of Stellar Energy Americas, has further strengthened TT’s position in the rapidly expanding cooling infrastructure market.

The company is also enhancing its competitive edge through strategic acquisitions and innovation. Investments such as BrainBox AI have improved the efficiency and sustainability of its HVAC offerings, helping customers reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. At the same time, operational excellence initiatives, productivity gains and pricing actions are helping Trane Technologies offset inflationary and tariff-related pressures, supporting margin expansion and earnings growth.

Financially, the company remains on a solid footing. Trane Technologies reported a current ratio of 1.1 in the first quarter of 2026, slightly higher than the previous quarter’s 1.09, indicating adequate liquidity to meet short-term obligations. Combined with its strong backlog, healthy earnings growth and resilient demand environment, the company is well-positioned for sustained growth.

Share Price Performance

TT’s shares have gained 23.1% in the past six months period against the Technology Services industry’s 11% fall.



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Zacks Rank

TT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector are DAVE Inc. DAVE and GDS Holdings GDS. These two stocks currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

DAVE has an expected earnings growth rate of 26% for 2026. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 45.8%.

GDS Holdings has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for 2026. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of more than 100%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.