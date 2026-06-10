Trane Technologies Names Donny Simmons Chief Operating Officer

(RTTNews) - Irish-based climate control company Trane Technologies plc (TT) announced on Wednesday that it has named Donny Simmons chief operating officer, effective July 1.

Simmons succeeds Dave Regnery, who held the chief operating officer role before becoming chief executive in July 2021.

Simmons, who has worked at the company for 25 years, most recently served as group president of the Americas region, overseeing commercial and residential HVAC, transport refrigeration and life science solutions.

In the pre-market activity on NYSE, shares of Trane Technologies were down 2.39 percent, changing hands at $459.09, after closing Tuesday's regular session 2.58 percent higher.

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