TRANCOM Co., Ltd. Reshapes Shareholder Structure After Tender Offer

November 05, 2024 — 12:54 am EST

TRANCOM Co., Ltd. (JP:9058) has released an update.

TRANCOM Co., Ltd. has successfully completed a tender offer initiated by K.K. BCJ-86, resulting in significant changes to its major and affiliated shareholders. The Tender Offeror will now hold over 20% of the company’s total shareholder voting rights, making it a principal shareholder and an affiliated company. This acquisition reshapes the company’s shareholder landscape, with AICOH, Ltd. and Nippon Active Value Fund no longer retaining their previous major shareholder statuses.

