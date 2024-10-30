News & Insights

Traka Resources Advances Exploration with New Leadership

October 30, 2024 — 08:29 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Traka Resources Limited (AU:TKL) has released an update.

Traka Resources Limited has made significant strides in its exploration activities for the third quarter of 2024, with plans underway for a priority drill program at the Gorge Creek Project and the completion of land access permits at the Cranbrook Project. The company also announced the appointment of new leadership and successfully raised $390,000 through a share placement. Traka’s strategic withdrawal from the Mozambique Project reflects its focus on more promising Australian ventures, aiming to enhance shareholder value.

