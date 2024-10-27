Trajan Group Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

Trajan Group Holdings Ltd (AU:TRJ) has released an update.

Trajan Group Holdings Ltd has announced the issuance of 625,000 unquoted equity securities under an employee incentive scheme. These securities, identified by the ASX code TRJAA, come with restrictions on transfer and will not be quoted on the ASX until these restrictions are lifted. This move is part of Trajan’s strategy to reward and retain its employees while potentially enhancing its market position.

