Trainline Reports Strong Growth with Digital Expansion

Trainline PLC has reported impressive growth in the first half of fiscal year 2025, with net ticket sales rising 14% to £3 billion and revenue increasing 17% to £229 million. The company’s adjusted EBITDA soared by 44% to £82 million, driven by strategic expansions in Europe and a strong digital presence in the UK. Trainline maintains its position as Europe’s leading rail app, enhancing its market share in Spain and supporting the UK’s commuter market recovery.

