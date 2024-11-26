News & Insights

Traffic Technologies Ltd Eyes Recovery Amid Strategic Shifts

November 26, 2024 — 08:29 pm EST

Traffic Technologies Ltd (AU:TTI) has released an update.

Traffic Technologies Ltd faced a challenging FY24 with a significant revenue drop due to capital constraints and supply chain issues, but the company is optimistic about a turnaround. With a recent refinancing deal, cost-saving measures, and a strategic partnership with the Season Group, Traffic Technologies aims to capitalize on government infrastructure investments and expand into ‘Smart Cities’ technology. The company’s strong order book and long-term contracts position it well for a return to growth and profitability.

